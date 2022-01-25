GUIDE: How to register to take the 2022 population census online

For those who would rather not conduct the interview in the traditional face-to-face method, Stats SA has launched an online platform, allowing you to do the census yourself safely and securely.

JOHANNESBURG - The year 2022 marks the time when government needs as close as possible an estimate of what households across South Africa look like, as it conducts the fourth post-democratic census.

The census was meant to take place in 2021, marking exactly 10 years since the last one in 2011, but was postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday said that it would spend R3.2 billion on the national population and housing census scheduled for next month.

The entity is targeting 17 million households to collect demographic data.

This time around, three methods will be used: Face to face interview – Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI), Online – Computer Assisted Web Interview (CAWI), and Telephonic – Computer Assisted Telephonic Interview (CATI).

We’ve put together a guide to show you how to register to do this.

Once you’ve registered, you’ll be sent a link to take the census when it commences in February.

Here’s how it’s done:

STEP 1:

Visit getcounted.statssa.gov.za and click on 'Register to get counted'.

STEP 2:

Select the type of dwelling you're living in. An SDI is a dwelling such as student communes, police and army barracks.

STEP 3:

Enter your personal details. This includes your name, surname, city, contact details.

STEP 4:

Once you have selected your preferred method of communication in step 3, you'll be sent an OTP to enter on the portal.

STEP 5:

You'll be asked to search for your address. This will open up a bird's eye view map where you'll confirm whether the pinned location is indeed your address or not. Confirm if it is correct.

STEP 6:

Select what structure type your dwelling is from the dropdown list.

STEP 7:

If all your details have been captured correctly, you'll see the below on your screen with a reference number attached.

Once you've completed the registration process, you'll receive the link to complete the census next month once counting kicks off.