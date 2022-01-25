Fisokuhle Ntuli: ‘The dangerous & ruthless murderer who enjoyed killing people’

Magistrate Sifiso Madida said it was clear that Ntuli was a dangerous and ruthless murderer who did not deserve to be a part of society.

DURBAN - Fisokuhle Ntuli, the convicted hitman linked to six murders in KwaZulu-Natal, has been described as someone who should not be kept in society.

The Esikhawini Magistrates Court has handed down six life sentences and 39 years, finding Ntuli guilty on all eleven counts.

Ntuli was convicted of killing African National Congress councillor Thami Nyembe in KwaNongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal in 2016.

He shot and killed Nyembe, who was driving with his wife; she was badly wounded.

Ntuli was also convicted for other crimes including murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Magistrate Sifiso Madida said Ntuli was not remorseful about any of the six murders he was found guilty of.

Madida said it was clear that Ntuli was a dangerous and ruthless murderer who did not deserve to be a part of society.

“For a person of his kind to have a placed monetary gain on the life of another person is evidence that the court is dealing with a merciless, dangerous, callous and ruthless murderer who does not deserve to be part of any civil society.”

He said in some of the cases, it appeared that Ntuli enjoyed killing people.



“If one further looks at the manner in which he killed the deceased in counts one and nine, this was done as if he enjoyed some paralleled impunity in killing people.”

The six people Ntuli shot and killed, included his own cousin, who he shot seven times.



The National Prosecuting Authority has welcomed the sentencing.