Firefighters focusing efforts on preventing fire damage to farms in Touws River

One fire was sparked by lightning on Saturday on mountains between Worcester and Roberston.

CAPE TOWN - A wildfire in the Cape Winelands is still causing headaches for firefighters.

It's one of at least two blazes.

"In Pienaarskloof, Touws River the second fire in the mountains towards Touws River side is ongoing. The fire line is very long, stretching approximately 9km and teams have focused their efforts on preventing damage to a number of farms in the area," said the Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Jo-Anne Otto.

Another inferno in the Touws River region is also still raging.