Malema criticises DA's refusal to work with EFF in Joburg Council

Julius Malema repeated his views that the Economic Freedom Fighters could not be expected to assist and not get anything in return.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema insists that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is the better devil but he's criticised what he said was the party’s refusal to work with the red berets.

During a briefing following his party’s plenum over the weekend, Malema said there is nothing wrong with fighters and the African National Congress (ANC) calling for a secret ballot in the Johannesburg Council.

He repeated his views that the EFF could not be expected to assist and not get anything in return.

He wants one of his councillors to be elected chair of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee in the City of Johannesburg.

Malema said that the door remained open for the DA in spite of what he said was the party's arrogance.

WATCH: Malema to DA: The EFF door is still open