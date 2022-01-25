CT police make several drug & gun busts

In Langa on Monday, 14 suspects were arrested following the discovery of drugs, liquor, cash and a pistol with the serial number filed off.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have made several busts for drugs, guns and ammunition.

The police's FC van Wyk said: “Police arrested four suspects who were in possession of a firearm while they were on patrol duty yesterday. They stopped a suspicious Mercedes Benz and when they inspected it, they found a pistol firearm with a serial number that was filed off.”

A woman was also caught with an illegal firearm in Delft.

“Public order police arrested a 36-year-old female while police were busy with search operations when they found a 9mm pistol.”