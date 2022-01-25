Court hears Tshegofatso Pule got phone threats, 'job' call in days before murder

The trial against Ntuthuko Shoba, a man known to be Pule's boyfriend, started on Monday in the Johannesburg High Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has heard of two suspicious events that happened in the run-up to Tshegofatso Pule's murder in June 2020.

Shoba is accused of orchestrating the killing of Pule that led to her body being found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep.

The 28-year-old was eight months pregnant at the time.

The first witness to take the stand was Tshepiso Tsita, Pule's friend.

First, she told the court of an incident that Pule had shared with her where she had received threats from a woman warning her to stay away from her man.

"Then she said that she is HIV positive and Tshegofatso must go get tested," Tsita said.

Then just a few days before her murder, Pule was called for a job as a makeup artist by someone who called her with a private number and set the interview up at a McDonald's.

"I said to her that it's very strange that an interview is held at McDonald's during lockdown and the were no sittings allowed," Tsita said.

While these incidents have not been directly linked to Ntuthuko Shoba, the man convicted of killing Pule, Muzikayise Malephane, had told the court about the job interview plot to kidnap and kill Pule.

While Malephane is expected to take the stand on Monday morning to testify against Shoba, it will be seen whether he will give further details on this startling incident.