COGTA working to evacuate S.Africans stranded in Burkina Faso

Land and air borders have been shut down in the west African country, following a fourth coup over the past year.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation and Traditional Affairs has confirmed there are plans to evacuate stranded citizens from Burkina Faso.

Land and air borders have been shut down in the west African country, following a fourth coup over the past year.

An armed uprising on Sunday, saw Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, narrowly escape an assassination attempt on Monday.

READ MORE:

- Burkina president 'survives assassination attempt'

- Burkina Faso President Kabore arrested by mutinous soldiers: security sources

- Burkina Faso govt denies army takeover after barracks gunfire

However, his whereabouts are still unknown.

It's believed he may still be detained by military leaders.

From Tuesday, all Burkina Faso's borders have been shut down.

COGTA has yet to determine how many South Africans are in that country, but said plans were under way to assist them.

Spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said: “We’re always ready to assist South Africans that find themselves stranded in foreign countries and in this regard, through our mission, we will be trying to find ways to get them back home.”

The United Nations and the African Union are among bodies who’ve strongly condemned the coup, calling for a swift return to democratic rule.