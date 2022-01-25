Citing confidentiality, Winde refuses to give details of claims against Fritz

The suspension of Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz was announced on Sunday night. On Monday, Fritz also stepped down as interim Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial party leader.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that he was respecting a complainant's wishes by not giving details of allegations against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

The suspension was announced on Sunday night and on Monday, Fritz also stepped down as interim Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial party leader.

Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais is acting as Community Safety MEC and Human Settlements MEC Terius Simmers is the acting provincial party leader.

The premier and the DA have not divulged any details of the allegations against Fritz, except to say that they are serious.

On Monday, News24 reported that it was related to allegations of sexual assault, but the party would not confirm this.

Premier Winde explained why he could not be open and transparent about this matter.

"This case, however, noting specific requests by the complainant for confidentiality, the seriousness of the allegations made and the rights of all parties to have a fair and unprejudiced investigation into the veracity of the claims made, I may not do so at this stage," Winde explained.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape Legislature has called for the premier to appear before the Standing Committee on Community Safety to explain the suspension of his Community Safety MEC.