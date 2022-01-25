CGE's comments on mandatory vaccinations irresponsible - Sasog

The Chapter 9 body released a statement recently 'warning against imposing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination on employees and students'.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (Sasog) has labelled as irresponsible the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE)'s comments on mandatory vaccinations.

It said that the comments had the potential to increase vaccine hesitancy among women.

The Chapter 9 body released a statement recently "warning against imposing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination on employees and students".

STATEMENT: The Commission expresses its concern regarding mandatory covid-19 vaccinations on employees and students. #genderequality #VaccineSideEffects #MandatoryVaccination pic.twitter.com/WrBhJ7WZPh Commission for Gender Equality South Africa (@CGE_ZA) January 16, 2022

Sasog president Dr Heyns van der Merwe said that the most important findings of the study was that there was an increase in cycle length of less than one day in the vaccinated cohort, compared to those who were unvaccinated.

He said that although this increase was found to be statistically significant, it was not clinically so.

"Clinically significant cycle change is when it increases by eight days or more and this change in cycle length was less than a day," Van der Merwe said.

He said that the increase in cycle length was temporary, with no difference in cycle length between the two cohorts by the third cycle after vaccination.

But he was concerned about the Commission for Gender Equality's statement.

"The concern is that their interpretation of results and the conclusion of the study is flawed and that tye are adding to possible vaccine hesitancy," Van der Merwe said.

He said that based on the findings, they were encouraging both new mothers and mothers-to-be to be vaccinated.