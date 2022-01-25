Attempted theft of infrastructure at Hursthill substation turns deadly

The trio broke into a transformer substation in Hursthill on Monday night but in the process, the substation's switches blew up.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has been killed while another sustained burns after breaking into one of City Power's substations, allegedly to steal infrastructure.

A third man managed to run away.

The trio broke into a transformer substation in Hursthill on Monday night but in the process, the substation's switches blew up.

One suspect succumbed to his burns while his alleged accomplice is now in hospital with serious burns.

"They were taken thereafter by paramedics after they were found basically after the explosion that happened when they tried to fiddle with the equipment in one of our transformers stations," said City Power's Isaac Mangena.

Some areas in Hursthill, Bosmont, Claremont, Coronationville and other surrounding areas were without power on Tuesday morning.

Technicians are working to repair the power supply as soon as possible.