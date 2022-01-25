ANC MP Dirks wants court to declare his suspension unlawful and unconstitutional

Mervyn Dirks landed in trouble with the governing party after he asked that President Cyril Ramaphosa be summoned to appear before Parliament's finance watchdog, Scopa.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP) Mervyn Dirks wants the Western Cape High Court to declare his suspension unlawful and unconstitutional.

Dirks has taken legal action after he was told to step down.

Dirks landed in trouble with the governing party after he asked that President Cyril Ramaphosa be summoned to appear before Parliament's finance watchdog, Scopa.

While Scopa will meet on Tuesday to discuss the debacle, the court will decide whether Dirks' suspension is lawful.

In a letter, Dirks alleges that President Ramaphosa turned a blind eye to the abuse of public funds, allegedly used for ANC election campaigns.

He bases this on a recording of Ramaphosa, where the president is apparently heard admitting to using public money for ANC activities.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that the committee would not become drawn into party political activities or factionalism to avoid polarising MPs.

Dirks' complaint is seen by some as part of ongoing infighting in the ruling party.

And Dirks has also come under fire from the ANC's national executive, which has called for him to be disciplined.