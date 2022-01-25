ANC concerned over impact of stay-away by staffers ahead of renewal conferences

The party, which has just set out a roadmap to its 2022 elective conference in December, is likely to experience continued delays as it tries to renew the mandate of its branches, regions and provinces.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in various provinces have expressed concern over the impact of a protracted stay-away by staffers on the upcoming regional and provincial conferences.

This is due to administrative concerns at the party’s Luthuli House headquarters, with officials elected to serve in the secretariat being out of office.

Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile is the acting secretary-general and he is being assisted in that role by other full-time national executive deployees.

But the regions and provinces are in a race against time to elect new leadership before the ANC’s policy conference in the middle of the year.

While it seems that the plight of ANC staffers mostly goes unnoticed by their own organisation, the party will have to reckon with their absence on the job as it tries to take its regions and provinces to conference.

ANC staffers are part of the engine that deals with membership administration.

Eyewitness News has spoken to several provincial leaders who simply describe the pending crisis as a mess.

According to an internal document on the preparations, the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga are getting on with the work, while the Free State has been slowed down by the dissolution of its provincial executive. The North West has managed to establish a road map, the Northern Cape has one more region and while little work is happening in the Western Cape, the situation in Gauteng is said to be not improving.

The party’s vision is to see most of its structures with renewed mandates in time for the midyear policy conference, but in order for it to see this through it may finally have to do right by its hungry, striking workers.