Woman accused of stealing R4m in Mall of Africa heist drops bail bid
Bathobile Mlangeni (29) worked as a security guard at cash-in-transit company, SBV, when she was caught on CCTV cameras leaving the Mall of Africa with the money in the trolley two years ago.
JOHANNESBURG - The woman who was arrested for allegedly stealing R4 million in a trolley heist has dropped her bail application and will remain in custody until her next court appearance next month.
She was arrested in Zola, Soweto earlier this month after police received a tip-off.
Mlangeni appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court where here case was postponed to 18 February.
She entered the dock briefly on Monday morning in the same clothes she wore a week ago.
She was expected to apply for bail and her lawyers would have had to prove her eligibility.
But she has now made an about-turn.
Her Legal Aid representative has now told the court that Mlangeni will not be continuing with her bid bail but did not give a reason why.
Mlangeni had been on the run for over two years after allegedly fleeing the Mall of Africa with a trolley full of cash.
She will now stay behind bars following the postponement of her case.