Woman accused of stealing R4m in Mall of Africa heist drops bail bid

Bathobile Mlangeni (29) worked as a security guard at cash-in-transit company, SBV, when she was caught on CCTV cameras leaving the Mall of Africa with the money in the trolley two years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The woman who was arrested for allegedly stealing R4 million in a trolley heist has dropped her bail application and will remain in custody until her next court appearance next month.

She was arrested in Zola, Soweto earlier this month after police received a tip-off.

Mlangeni appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court where here case was postponed to 18 February.