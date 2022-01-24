WC MEC Fritz suspended, premier's office investigating misconduct claims

The surprise suspension was announced on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Premier's office said that it needs time to investigate misconduct allegations against Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

He's been suspended.

It's unclear what the matter relates to.

The Good party's Brett Herron said that the public deserved answers.

"The Premier of the Western Cape owes it to the people of the Western Cape to explain what this suspension is about and to give some indication whether the allegations are related to performance in his office or matters related outside of his official office," Herron said.