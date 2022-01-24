WC Labour Dept checks COVID compliance at hospitality businesses
The Western Cape Employment and Labour Department inspectors will over the next five days, also look at compliance relating to the national minimum wage, occupational health and safety, as well as the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.
CAPE TOWN - COVID-19 compliance is one of the issues being checked in a blitz on hospitality businesses.
On Monday morning, they visited businesses in Camps Bay, Bloubergstrand and Paarl.
Labour Department inspectors visited businesses in Cape Town's hospitality sector to gauge whether they adhere to employment regulations.
#LabourInspections Department of Employment and Labour inspectors are conducting mega blitz inspections targeting the hospitality sector in the Western Cape. KB pic.twitter.com/VfCxmcytkwEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2022
At one of the businesses, Primi Seacastle in Camps Bay, provincial chief inspector David Esau explained that they design an operational plan than zooms in on these issues on an annual basis.
“The hospitality industry is one of the vulnerable sectors that we have and that is why we have identified this particular sector for this operation.”
Esau said inspectors also checked compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.
The programme will be expanded to the province's Cape Winelands and Overberg regions.