WC Labour Dept checks COVID compliance at hospitality businesses

The Western Cape Employment and Labour Department inspectors will over the next five days, also look at compliance relating to the national minimum wage, occupational health and safety, as well as the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

CAPE TOWN - COVID-19 compliance is one of the issues being checked in a blitz on hospitality businesses.

On Monday morning, they visited businesses in Camps Bay, Bloubergstrand and Paarl.

Labour Department inspectors visited businesses in Cape Town's hospitality sector to gauge whether they adhere to employment regulations.