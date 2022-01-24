WC firefighters battle to extinguish blazes in Paarl, Robertson

Over the weekend, parts of the Cape reached highs of 43°C, exacerbating those veld fire conditions.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters have been working throughout the night to battle blazes across the Western Cape.

Two fires in the Cape Winelands are among the largest.

In Cape Town, visitors to the Silvermine Reserve had to be evacuated on Saturday following a fire on Ou Kaapse Weg.

The Mother City recorded 64 veld fires on Saturday alone.

Then in the Cape Winelands, two of the four blazes were quickly brought under control.

But the fires near Paarl and Robertson raged on throughout the night.

On Sunday, the Robertson mountain sides saw slight showers, which sadly fell short of where the blaze was.

The cooler weather expected this week should help firefighters, but officials are still pleading with the public to urgently report any suspected fires.