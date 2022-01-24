WC ANC calls on Premier Winde to give reason for MEC Fritz's suspension

In a statement, Western Premier Alan Winde’s office said that serious allegations pertaining to Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz’s conduct were brought to the premier's attention in the past week.

CAPE TOWN - There are calls for Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to explain why he's suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Fritz's sudden suspension was announced on Sunday night.

Winde said that a full investigation had been initiated.

But the African National Congress (ANC)'s Cameron Dugmore believes that Winde should be open about the matter.

"he's not just a member of Alan Winde's provincial Cabinet, he's also the DA leader in the Western Cape and I think that our concern is that this was firstly, announced without reason and we call on the premier to immediately come clean on this and give the full reason so that the public knows," Dugmore said.