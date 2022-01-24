Vaccination team robbed at gunpoint in Soshanguve

In the latest attack on the government’s vaccination pop up sites - a group of health workers administering jabs were held up by five men on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed that a vaccination team stationed in Pretoria was robbed at gunpoint in Soshanguve.

In the latest attack on the government’s vaccination pop-up sites, a group of health workers administering jabs were held up by five men on Friday.

The criminals fled with gadgets, including two tablets and five cellphones belonging to the team.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said that the attacks were hampering vaccination efforts.

"The continued attacks on mobile vaccination teams who are taking the vaccination programme to the community are not only putting the lives of the healthcare workers in danger but they have a negative impact on the vaccination programme. The matter has been reported at the police station where a case has been opened. Fortunately, none of the team members were harmed and counseling will be provided to the affected staff," Kekana said.

In December, a mobile vaccination team in Soshanguve was also robbed at gunpoint at the Wonder City taxi rank.