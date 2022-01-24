Tshegofatso Pule received death threats before she was killed, court hears

Ntuthuko Shoba who is believed to have been Pule's boyfriend is being tried for her murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has heard how Tshegofatso Pule had received threats at least two months before she was killed.

Ntuthuko Shoba, who is believed to have been Pule's boyfriend, is being tried for her murder.

Pule, who was heavily pregnant, was found tied to a tree, murdered in Durban Deep in June 2020.

Muzikayise Malephane has confessed to killing her and is serving a 20-year sentence.

He is scheduled to testify against Shoba.

On his first day of trial, Shoba sat in the dock with a notebook and a pen.

At intervals, he sat forward slightly raising his hand for an opportunity to speak to his lawyer.

The first witness was Pule's friend, Tshepiso Tsita, who told the court that around April or May, Pule received SMSes from a woman telling her to “leave her man”.

“She was getting threats that Tshegofatso must leave her man and that she would come to her workplace and deal with her and she said that she was HIV positive and Tshegofatso must go get tested.”

She said thereafter, Pule received a suspicious invitation for a job interview as a makeup artist.

“I said to her that it was very strange that an interview was being held at McDonalds during lockdown and there were no sit-ins allowed.”

Tsita said Pule didn’t go for the interview even though she had committed to do so as she had a strange feeling about it.