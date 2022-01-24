Go

Tshegofatso Pule: Murder-accused Shoba pleads not guilty

Ntuthuko Shoba, the man accused of masterminding the murder of Tshegofatso Pule appears in the Johannesburg High Court on the first day of his murder trial. Picture: Thando Kubheka/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of masterminding Tshegofatso Pule's murder has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

It’s Ntuthuko Shoba’s first day of trial in the Johannesburg High Court.

The heavily pregnant Pule, 28, was found killed and hanging from a tree in City Deep in June 2020.

Proceedings were off to a slow start with Judge Stuart Wilson insisting on a limited number of people in the court room due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Once the session started, State attorney Faghre Mohmed read the charges to Shoba.

He has been charged with murder, an alternative charge of conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice for not telling police the truth.

Shoba has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Pule’s friend Tshepiso Tsita was the first witness to take the stand.

She has told the court that Pule was in a relationship with Shoba, disputing that Pule had any relationship with convicted killer Muzikayise Malephane.

Malephane has confessed to killing Pule and is already serving a 20-year sentence.

He too will take the stand on Monday to testify against Shoba.

