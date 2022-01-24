Tshegofatso Pule: Murder-accused Shoba pleads not guilty

It’s Ntuthuko Shoba’s first day of trial in the Johannesburg High Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of masterminding Tshegofatso Pule's murder has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

It’s Ntuthuko Shoba’s first day of trial in the Johannesburg High Court.

The heavily pregnant Pule, 28, was found killed and hanging from a tree in City Deep in June 2020.

Proceedings were off to a slow start with Judge Stuart Wilson insisting on a limited number of people in the court room due to COVID-19 restrictions.