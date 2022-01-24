Tshegofatso Pule: Murder-accused Shoba pleads not guilty
It’s Ntuthuko Shoba’s first day of trial in the Johannesburg High Court.
JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of masterminding Tshegofatso Pule's murder has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.
The heavily pregnant Pule, 28, was found killed and hanging from a tree in City Deep in June 2020.
Proceedings were off to a slow start with Judge Stuart Wilson insisting on a limited number of people in the court room due to COVID-19 restrictions.
#Tshegofatsopules friend Tshepiso Tsita is testifying. She has told the court that between April & May 2020 Tshego started getting threats from someone saying she should leave her man. Tsita says the woman threatened to go to Tshegos work to deal with her. @motso_modiseEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2022
Once the session started, State attorney Faghre Mohmed read the charges to Shoba.
He has been charged with murder, an alternative charge of conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice for not telling police the truth.
Shoba has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Pule’s friend Tshepiso Tsita was the first witness to take the stand.
She has told the court that Pule was in a relationship with Shoba, disputing that Pule had any relationship with convicted killer Muzikayise Malephane.
Malephane has confessed to killing Pule and is already serving a 20-year sentence.
He too will take the stand on Monday to testify against Shoba.
#Tshegofatsopule Tshepiso says Tshego then got a call from someone from a recruitment agency. The person offered Tshego a make up artist job which she confirmed that she was interested in. The recruiter scheduled the interview at the Mc Donalds in Ormonde. KMEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2022
#Tshegofatsopule Tshepiso says Tshego got a message from the recruiter saying she was running late. She told Tshego to into a Jeep that was there to fetch her and take her to the interview. KMEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2022