Top SA designer Thula Sindi adds AfricaRise Beauty to store portfolio
The Klerksdorp-born designer said that it was important to have spaces of beauty in commercial retail centres and his brand AfricaRise is that vehicle, bringing African fashion, crafts, jewellery, accessories and fine art under one roof.
JOHANNESBURG - Local fashion designer Thula Sindi has launched AfricaRise Beauty in AfricaRise stores and online.
The home of the very best in African fashion, accessories and art, is adding a beauty, natural haircare and wellness department to its stores.
"Going into our third year in existence, AfricaRise store is proud to bring beauty products such as face creams, lotions, scented candles, fragrances and haircare products formulated by African creators to our loyal and growing customer base," Sindi said.
Proudly African brands such as Masodi Organics, Vana Naturals, Mocebon, Wick and Purpul Hair are just some of the 10 specially selected brands that will be part of this addition to AfricaRise.
“It’s very important to have spaces of beauty in commercial retail centres, and AfricaRise is the vehicle to bring African fashion, craft, jewellery, accessories, fine art and now cosmetics under one roof,” Sindi said.
AfricaRise is said to serve as a platform for creators and designers to find expression.
Sindi's business is collaborative in nature, which is one of the ways in which it aims to forge a community of innovators with a similar vision.
“AfricaRise is not just four walls and a door. It is a lifestyle, committed to the values of authenticity, innovation and quality without compromise. We are Africans, and we have a collective duty to rise," Sindi said.
His stores across Gauteng (Sandton City, 66 Anderson Street, Joburg City and Menlyn Mall, Pretoria) showcase the potential and endless possibilities that Africa has and cultivate an appetite for African-designed products.
AfricaRise stores feature established designers such as David Tlale, Ephymol, Rubicon, Maria McCloy, and Imprint. It is also offering space to emerging designers such as Ezekhetho, Nguni Brand and Siyavuya Roqoza, to name a few.