Teen arrested for 89-year-old’s murder in Rawsonville

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of an 89-year-old woman in Rawsonville, in the Western Cape.

Police say the teen suspect arrived at the Breëland farm in Slanghoek before noon on Sunday.

It's understood the security gate was open and he entered the woman's home.

According to investigators, she approached him and he reacted by assaulting her.

He used a chair in the attack.

The 89-year-old woman was declared dead on the scene.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said: “He was detained on a charge of murder and house robbery.”

Once charged, the teenager will appear in the Worcester Magistrate court.