SANDF insists Waterkloof Airforce Base secure after fire

A fire broke out at the national key point on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) insists that security at the Waterkloof Airforce Base is tight.

While the blaze was extinguished within an hour, it raised security worries in the wake of the recent attacks on Parliament and the Constitutional Court.

SA National Defence Force Media Statement || 23 January 2022 || The SA National Defence confirms a fire breakout at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria.

It's understood that the blaze broke out at about 7pm on Sunday night at a storage facility after leakage from a burst pump.

Guards on patrol spotted smoke and alerted authorities.

The fire was contained shortly after and completely extinguished in about an hour.

At this stage, no foul play is suspected.