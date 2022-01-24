SA confirms 1,931 new COVID infections, 114 fatalities
The country's known death toll now stands at 94,117.
JOHANNESBURG - The ongoing audit by the Health Department has confirmed another 114 COVID deaths in South Africa.
However, the department said that only 17 of these people died over the past 48 hours, meaning that the vast majority of these fatalities occurred before Friday. The country's known death toll now stands at 94,117.
South Africa has also racked up 1,931 more infections over the latest 24-hour reporting cycle.
On the vaccine front, over 29.3 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.
