Ranieri sacked as Watford manager after just 14 games

LONDON, United Kingdom - Watford manager Claudio Ranieri was sacked on Monday after only 14 games in charge of the Premier League strugglers.

Ranieri was hired in October to replace Xisco Munoz after the Spaniard's dismissal.

But the 70-year-old Italian was unable to improve Watford's fortunes, with the Hornets taking just seven points during his brief reign.

"Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Claudio Ranieri," a club statement said.