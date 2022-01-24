Ramaphosa: ANC, alliance partners reaffirms support for Constitution, judiciary

According to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, the alliance movement reaffirmed its support and distanced itself from narratives that stripped away at its transformative intent and gains.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners have come out batting for the country’s Constitution, Bill of Rights and the judiciary.

He delivered the remarks following the ANC's lekgotla this weekend.

It's been two weeks of a back and forth argument sparked by an opinion piece penned by national executive committee member and minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, over the role of the Constitution and black judges in uplifting the lives of the poor in the country.

The NEC also heard calls for Sisulu to be taken to the integrity commission over her criticism and the late-night media statement spat she had with the president’s office.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, in his closing remarks, approached the Lindiwe Sisulu saga very much like he did when his predecessor former President Jacob Zuma levelled attacks against the Constitutional Court.

Instead of dealing with the personality behind the controversial remarks, he focused his energy on what he supported.

"I must state it clear that we reaffirm our support for the secret document that enshrines the Bill of Rights, and we reaffirm our support for the judiciary," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said that the NEC had agreed to establish a task team that would guide the party’s response to the commission of inquiry into state capture.

According to a report submitted to the NEC, the team would be convened by Jeff Radebe and include the likes of Joel Netitenzhe and Ronald Lamola.

The ANC president explained the way forward for the team.

"The development of the discussion paper for the ANC structures on corruption and state capture and processing of recommendations relating to ANC NEC employees," Ramaphosa said.

The lekgotla wrapped up on Sunday.