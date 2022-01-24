Phumolong Secondary pupils call for justice after deputy principal gunned down

The educator was shot dead in the school driveway on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Pupils from the Phumolong Secondary School in Tembisa are calling for justice following the murder of their deputy principal, Thembisile Ngendane.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited her family and the school on Monday to pay his respects.



Sadness and pain have overwhelmed pupils at the secondary school, following the killing of their deputy principal.

They were holding placards calling for justice.

Religious leaders, community members and children from neighbouring schools have also joined in the vigil.

Lesufi has pleaded with the public to refrain from spreading false information.

The motive for the killing is not yet known.