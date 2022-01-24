Patrick Shai's family says it's still processing the news of his death

In a brief statement, Shai’s family announced that details about his funeral will be shared at a later stage.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of South African veteran actor and activist Patrick Shai said that they were still processing the news of his death.

Shai passed away at the age of 57 on Saturday.

It's understood that the Soweto-born actor took his own life.

With a career that spanned more than 30 years, he starred in countless TV shows, films and theatre productions.