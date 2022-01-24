Patrick Shai's family says it's still processing the news of his death
In a brief statement, Shai’s family announced that details about his funeral will be shared at a later stage.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of South African veteran actor and activist Patrick Shai said that they were still processing the news of his death.
Shai passed away at the age of 57 on Saturday.
It's understood that the Soweto-born actor took his own life.
With a career that spanned more than 30 years, he starred in countless TV shows, films and theatre productions.
#RIPPatrickShai Shai has starred un countless productions over the years and is best known for productions such as Bophelo ke Semphekgo, Soul City, Generations, Ashes to Ashes and most recently, The River.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2022
Meanwhile, South Africans, politicians, organisations and the entertainment fraternity have paid tribute to the late actor.
Parliament said that South Africa had lost an extraordinary human being with unrivalled talent.
"Shai was not just an artist he was a legend, an inspiring figure beyond the arts fraternity, an exemplary leader and a true activist. We are gutted and bitterly saddened, the presiding officers in Parliament are even more sorry for the pain his family, his wife and children are enduring at this moment and wish them strength," said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.