NW Education Dept to meet with parents of Tirelong Secondary pupils

This comes after 162 pupils were abducted from their hostel at Boons Mega Farm School last Thursday by a group of people pretending to be parents.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Education Department is set to meet for the second time with parents of pupils at Tirelong Secondary School on Tuesday to discuss a way forward.

The department has since condemned the incident.

It’s been a challenging week for pupils at Tirelong Secondary School.

The decision to move children from Kroondal to other schools was met with resistance from some parents and pupils.

The disgruntled parents wanted the department to provide mobile classrooms instead of placing the children at other schools.

"And then what we have also found is that about 50 learners have already registered in other schools are not going to go back to that school they have registered at Marikana Primary and Secondary School," said North West Education DepartmentsSpokesperson Elias Malindi.

Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property and abduction.