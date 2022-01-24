Ndabeni-Abrahams' master plan for small businesses

Minister Stella Ndabeni Abrahams said this approach was necessary as the National Development Plan not only mandated the government to create jobs but also highlighted that the state was a critical player in growing and transforming the economy.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams believes that the government and the private sector are not investing much in small businesses. “We have not co-ordinated efforts towards small business and have been focusing mainly on what the department does, forgetting that every department in the government has programmes for SMMEs,” she told Vutivi News.

“One thing that people fail to pay attention to is that our department is not a department of small businesses, but (it) is a department of small business development.” During the wide-ranging interview, Ndabeni-Abrahams unpacked what her achievements were in her 150 days since taking over the Department of Small Business Development, as well as what its plans were for SMMEs in the future.

The minister said that the department was considering developing its own master plan for small businesses. Some master plans, which have been launched in other sectors, have resulted in a more streamlined approach from stakeholders such as the government and businesses. “We will be approaching all government departments that have developed a master plan (to find out if) there is a share for small businesses, and this will help us inform the intervention we must provide, whether it is financial or non-financial,” she told Vutivi News.

“We want to make sure that development moves from ideas to a product-based level, and we will be targeting the manufacturing, agricultural, digital and automotive space, and at the centre of it is the mining space.” Ndabeni Abrahams said this approach was necessary as the National Development Plan not only mandated the government to create jobs but also highlighted that the state was a critical player in growing and transforming the economy.

