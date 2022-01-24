Losi: ANC can't call itself a leader of society if it can't lead senior members

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said that ANC leaders, especially those vying for leadership positions, must show high levels of discipline.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is not the only party that goes to an elective conference – so said labour federation president Zingiswa Losi.

She said that it was important to establish clear guidelines every time the ANC went to an elective conference.

Losi was speaking to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of a virtual ANC national executive committee lekgotla.

She hit out at NEC members involved in public spats and those who have publicly criticised the country’s Constitution, this without making any mention of the saga around Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s opinion piece on the judiciary and Constitution.

The trade union federation boss has dared those who cannot align themselves with the alliance movement and the Constitution it developed to leave the ANC.

The ANC cannot continue calling itself a leader of society if it cannot lead its own senior members.

This is the core message from Cosatu to the party.

"There is no need to drag the entire organisation and create a total confusion of what the organisation stands for," Losi said.

Losi added that guidelines to steer conduct of members during contestation was necessary.

She warned that at the rate the party was going, those who went all out could win an organisation already on its death bed.

"Society and not just members of the ANC are watching and they may be saying by the actions of the leaders, there is no organisation here," Losi said.

The ANC NEC lekgotla wrapped up on Sunday.