Lesufi to visit family of murdered Phomolong Secondary deputy principal
Thembisile Ngendane was shot dead while driving out of the school gates in the East of Johannesburg last week.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the family of Phomolong Secondary's murdered deputy principal, Thembisile Ngendane, to convey his condolences.
The 50-year-old was shot dead while driving out of the school gates in the East of Johannesburg last week.
Police said that the three criminals who opened fire were still at large.
Lesufi is also expected to visit the school and he's called on Tembisa residents to help police with investigations into the murder.
"Our psycho-social unit will also on Monday visit the school just to conduct necessary counseling and support those that are affected by this fatal shooting. He will also visit the family just to convey his condolences" said the MEC’s spokesperson Steve Mabona.
Gauteng Education MEC @Lesufi addressed the school community and staff of Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa today, sympathising with their loss and assuring them that justice will be served in the case of the deputy principal who was recently involved in a fatal shooting. pic.twitter.com/yWOQJkY2PjGauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) January 24, 2022