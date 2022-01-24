Lesufi calls on Phomolong to resume classes after deputy principal shot dead

Thembisile Ngendane was killed while leaving the school on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called on educators and pupils at the Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa to continue with teaching and learning after the deputy principal was shot dead.

Pupils have been carrying balloons written ‘R.I.P’ while flowers have been placed at the school's gate.

Pupils gathered on Monday not only to pay their respects to their deputy principal and teacher but also to celebrate a life that was.

Pupils held candles and placards praying, singing, and remembering their teacher.

Lesufi has called on law enforcement to act quickly and find the criminals responsible for the killing of Ngendane.

He said police assigned a task team to track down those responsible.

