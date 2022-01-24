Labour Dept admits to insufficient capacity for inspection and enforcement

Inspector-General Aggy Moiloa told Eyewitness News that they were always seeking ways of maximising the little resources they had for a greater impact.

JOHANNESBURG - The Employment and Labour Department admits that the capacity of its inspection and enforcement is nowhere near sufficient to carry out its mandate.

With 2,200 workplace inspectors employed nationwide, the department has emphasised that workers and businesses have to come to the party when it comes to policy compliance.

Some organisations and most recently the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have elected to inspect workplaces themselves even though the law does not empower them to do so.

Inspector-General Aggy Moiloa told Eyewitness News that they were always seeking ways of maximising the little resources they had for a greater impact.

She added that the issue regarding resource constraints was universal, which was why they relied on other social partners to keep up their end of the bargain but this does not include political parties.

"South Africa has workers that know their rights and strong unions as well and some problems get arrested at the shop floor level and before they can graduate into serious problems and that has enabled us somewhat to be able to combat the issue of resources," Moiloa

Five hundred new inspectors were only added to the service at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to deal with occupational health and safety issues.