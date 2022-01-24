KZN ward councillor shot dead outside his home

Councillor Minenhle Mkhize was shot dead outside his home on Saturday.

DURBAN - There's been yet another suspected politically motivated killing in KwaZulu-Natal.

It's understood that he was ambushed by gunmen after he returned from a soccer match.

"Being a councillor is now becoming a difficult job. We now live under fear, we are being attacked, we are receiving death threats again and again," said eThekwini Municipality Speaker Thabani Nyawose.