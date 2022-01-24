Kempton Park to go another night without power

There's been a power outage in the area since Friday due to faulty cables.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni Metro on Monday said residents in Kempton Park would have to go another night without electricity.

There's been a power outage in the area since Friday due to faulty cables.

Affected areas include Norkem Park, Glen Marais, Allen Grove, Kempton Park Extension 4 and parts of Pomona.

Authorities said the fault on the 66-kilo vault network had been located and repair work began at the weekend.

The city's spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said teams were still on site: “We do hope that we'll be able to restore power fully by tomorrow.”