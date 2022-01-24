iTaxi Ubuntu App making big moves in the world of e-hailing services

Soweto-based entrepreneur Samuel Mazibuko said that before he launched the app in 2021, his initial idea was to work with taxi associations and taxi drivers in 2017.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Read more small business good news on Vutivi Business News.

Competing with well-established e-hailing services has always been Samuel Mazibuko’s dream. His first attempt was unsuccessful, but he never gave up. Today he operates iTaxi Ubuntu App, which not only offers e-hailing services but customises prices according to the needs of the user.

Mazibuko told Vutivi News that his app was the result of many nights of planning and fighting bouts of depression. “There were times when I felt like I was too hard on myself and I would fall into depression,” he said. “However, I learned that every step I take and every little victory I achieve at the end of the day counts.”

The Soweto-based entrepreneur said that before he launched the app in 2021, his initial idea was to work with taxi associations and taxi drivers in 2017. “My first innovation was supposed to be a service where I wanted users to request a taxi and be provided with the details of the taxi driver, which they would then get at the nearest taxi stop,” he said.

To read the full story, please click here.