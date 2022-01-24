Gauteng Metrorail launches probe after two new trains collide in Tshwane

The commuter rail service operator said a train coming from the Mabopane Station experienced a technical fault outside the Soshanguve Depot earlier on Monday, leading to the crash.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Metrorail said an investigation was under way after two newly launched trains collided in Tshwane.

It’s not yet clear what the cost of the damage is.

Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said: “The trains had eight staff members and no commuters at the time of the incident.”

Metrorail said train services were not affected and no further delays were expected.