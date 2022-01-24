Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi joins ActionSA

Bongani Baloyi, who served two terms as Midvaal mayor, quit the DA last month, saying that he would give details of his future plans in the new year.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi has joined ActionSA.

The party announced, "its big reveal” at a media briefing in Sandton on Monday morning.

He’s already being touted as ActionSA's 2024 Gauteng premier candidate.

Baloyi said that South Africans from all walks of life must come together to remove the African National Congress (ANC).