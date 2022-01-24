FF Plus wants Modise to be transparent about cause of Waterkloof Base fire

The FF Plus on Monday said if the fire started spontaneously, the means safety measures were not in place.

CAPE TOWN - The Freedom Front Plus wants Defence Minister Thandi Modise to play open cards with the public regarding the cause of the fire that broke out at the Waterkloof Air Force Base's fuel depot.

Its leader Pieter Groenewald said Modise must be transparent: “The minister must play open cards with the people of South Africa. It is either the fire started spontaneously, or it is sabotage or foul play. And that’s why I said the minister must say to the people of South Africa what was the cause of the fire.”

Groenewald said it didn't help that the fire took place not long after the one in Parliament: “That’s why I do not speculate. What I say is that the people of South Africa want to know, also in light of what happened in Parliament as a national key point.”

The Department of Defence said it didn't suspect any foul play.