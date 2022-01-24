CT lifeguards kept busy as weekend heatwave drives residents to beaches

Beaches and public swimming pools were crammed with those desperate to cool off.

CAPE TOWN - The weekend heatwave sent Capetonians racing for any water that they could find.

Beyond Cape Town, many regions in the Cape were also left sweltering and lifeguards had their hands full.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)'s Kuhle Mkhize: "There was a fatal drowning at Strand Beach and a man went missing at Sonwabe in the False Bay area. A non-fatal drowning incident took place at Melkbosstrand as well as two incidents where lives were saved by our pink buoy rescue by a bystander."