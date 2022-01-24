CT communities call for more schools to be built as WCED works to place pupils

The community of Kraaifontein is yet again angry over children not being placed in schools.

CAPE TOWN - With hundreds of pupils still unplaced, some Cape Town communities are calling for more schools to be built.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) indicated last week that officials were in the process of placing over 3,000 learners in schools.

The 2022 academic year started last week Wednesday where over a million learners went back to the classroom.

The community of Kraaifontein is yet again angry over children not being placed in schools.

Community leader Linda Phito said that parents were frustrated because this seemed to be an ongoing issue.

"The parents are looking for space but now, the government is just quiet. Bloekombos Secondary School already has 1,900 learners, meaning that it's already overcrowded," Phito said.

At the same time, Phito is concerned that classrooms are overcrowded.

And what makes him even more upset is that the country is in a pandemic as well.

"Plus-minus 47 to 51... we're assessing all the high schools because people are crying," Phito said.

He said that community members were pleading to have more schools built.

MEC Debbie Shafer said that the department simply could not build schools within a year as this was a long process.

Since the 2016/17 financial year, the WCED has built 72 new, replacement and mobile schools.

Ten schools were completed last year and six new schools were set for completion this year.