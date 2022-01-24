Concerns raised over WC Education Dept underspending its budget

The ANC's Khalid Sayed said the provincial Department of Education should not be underspending when there was a dire need for schools.

CAPE TOWN - Concerns have been raised about the Western Cape Education Department underspending its budget.

Last year, the department underspent R556 million – with calls for more facilities.



The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said money could not be sent back to Treasury when there was a great need for more schools, as there were learners who had still not been placed in classrooms.

At the start of the 2022 academic year, over 3,000 pupils were still at home, waiting to be placed.

The ANC's Khalid Sayed said the money that was not spent could have been used for schools.

"Whatever complexities that there are and processes and grounds, that's why you have highly paid officials in the department, that's why you have CFOs to work out innovative ways as to how you can engage with the PSMA with the protocols."

But MEC Debbie Shafer said that money could not be used for extra schools and classrooms.

"Much of it was for conditional grounds, which has very specific conditions attached, and we can't divert it to whatever else we feel. A very small amount of money actually has been lost because we rolled it over, so we will not be losing that money, so I really want to dispel that false narrative."

And, while she confirms the department underspent R556 million, she said R44 million was sent back to Provincial Treasury last year because of COVID-19 disrupting some departmental programmes.

Shafer said it was incorrect to say that the whole amount was "sent back".