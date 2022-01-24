City of Cape Town to boost fire awareness campaign in high-risk areas

Between last November and this month, firefighters have battled over 530 blazes in informal settlements.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town will be bolstering its fire awareness campaign.

In recent months there's been an increase in shack fires.

This is up from the 485 shack fires recorded over the same period in 2020 and 2021.

The City of Cape Town said that every fire was devastating regardless of the extent of the damage.

The city’s JP Smith: "We're doing everything we can to protect vulnerable communities from the devastating effects of the fires. I encourage residents to take heed of the safety messages and implement them."

The campaign kicked off last October and the municipality said that it had so far reached 15,000 households in informal settlements in areas such as Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Kraaifontein and Mfuleni.

It'll now be extended to 20 high-risk informal settlements.