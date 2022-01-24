Bongani Baloyi: I joined ActionSA at my own accord, I am nobody’s victim

Baloyi said there’s an understanding and appreciation of shared values with Herman Mashaba, this as he was announced as the newest member of ActionSA.

JOHANNESBURG - Now in ActionSA’s green colours, former Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi on Monday said he was nobody’s victim.

Baloyi said there was an understanding and appreciation of shared values with Herman Mashaba, this as he was announced as the newest member of ActionSA.

Baloyi called it quits on the Democratic Alliance (DA) in December, following two terms as Midvaal mayor.

He said there were no hard feelings between him and the DA insisting that he wasn’t purged but instead left on good terms.

Baloyi timed his resignation from the DA to a tee. He told journalists on Monday he did not want to disrupt the running of the municipality or get in the way of his former political home as it negotiated coalitions.

On his departure, he said it had nothing to do with disagreements about policies and the direction to steer the country.

“But I have a full appreciation of that, and I did not leave because of that. I came here on my own accord.”

At the same time, Mashaba said he would not be able to have structures up and running across all nine provinces by March as he had initially planned.

Speaking of 2024 plans, he said this had to be done before the year ends if his party wanted to be a serious contender at the next elections.

WATCH: ‘I am nobody’s victim’: Bongani Baloyi joins Action SA