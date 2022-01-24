Aobakwe Segwe's love for radiology is changing lives

She is the founder and CEO of CMI Radiology and leads her team as a Specialist Radiologist with demonstrated history of working in the medical industry.

Author: Don Makatile

Even as a child growing up in Mafikeng, North West, Dr. Aobakwe Segwe knew she was destined for a career in medicine. She did not play with dolls; she had ‘patients’ – insects that she collected to administer treatment to. It was no wonder that the A-student would fly through her studies, culminating in specialist qualifications in radiology, her field of expertise.

She entered medicine with no firm grasp of other fields but says she was drawn to Radiology by the fascinating discussions they would have with her lecturer, a Professor Joseph. Today she is virtually the poster child of Radiology. Her maiden degree – Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBChB) was acquired at the University of Pretoria, followed by a Master’s degree in Medicine (MMed) from the University of the Witwatersrand and then a Radiology Fellowship from the College of Medicine South Africa (FCRad CMSA).

“I am also skilled in clinical research, medical education, entrepreneurship and,” she says, skipping to her extra-curricular passion, “youth development.” “My postgraduate education, training and experience in Radiology have provided me with a strong background in the field. I have become a specialist in interpreting imaging from various modalities.

