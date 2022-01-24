Anroux Marais appointed acting Community Safety MEC after Fritz suspension

This comes after Premier Alan Winde on Sunday night announced a decision to suspend Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz with immediate effect without divulging the reasons for it.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais has been appointed acting Community Safety MEC.

This comes after Premier Alan Winde on Sunday night announced a decision to suspend Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz with immediate effect, without divulging the reasons for it.

News24 reported that Fritz is being investigated for sexual assault, but the DA has not confirmed this.

When asked, the party's Western Cape Chairperson Jaco Londt would only say that serious allegations have been levelled against Fritz.

Winde said there had been many questions raised around the nature of the allegations and he always tried to be open and transparent with residents and the media.

He said in this case, however, noting specific requests by the complainants for confidentiality, the seriousness of the allegations made and the rights of all parties to a fair and unprejudiced investigation into the veracity of the claims made, he may not do so at this stage.

Winde has stressed he's treating this matter with the seriousness it deserves and will provide further updates as soon as he's able to.

The DA said an investigation into the conduct of its Western Cape interim leader Fritz must be allowed to run without any interference.

Fritz has temporarily stepped down from his position as DA Western Cape interim leader.

DA Western Cape chairperson Jaco Londt said: “We have asked the MEC to step back from his role as leader to focus on the investigation and we view them in a very serious light.”