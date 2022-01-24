Ramaphosa: ANC must act against the stoking of anti-African sentiment

In the midst of growing tension between South Africans and migrant workers, the African National Congress (ACN)’s national executive committee lekgotla has resolved to lead the debate on immigration.

Its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that they would ensure that discussions were held in line with the principles of Pan-Africanism.

The ANC’s NEC lekgotla took place over the weekend, off the back of political parties taking it upon themselves to inspect shops and restaurants in the country, ostensibly in a bid to investigate how many non-South Africans had been hired by those outlets.

Ramaphosa said that this conversation should never be overtaken by right-wing sentiments.

"Promoting legal migration is the central aspect of securing the peace and security of South Africa and the sub-region and the ANC must act against the stoking of anti-African sentiment," Ramaphosa said.

