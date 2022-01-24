ActionSA set to announce new high-profile member

The party, in a cryptic media alert, said that the individual being announced would add great value to the party and to its programme of governance and diversity of leadership.

JOHANNESBURG - Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA outfit, hot on the heels of battles with Makhosi Khoza, is moving on and set to announce a prominent new member.

This as it charts its way towards the 2024 general elections.

The party, in a cryptic media alert, said that the individual being announced would add great value to the party and to its programme of governance and diversity of leadership.

But some have been wondering if this could be yet another Democratic Alliance (DA) leader making their way to ActionSA.

The party has benefited from a series of black talent who no longer felt comfortable in the country’s main opposition.

While ActionSA is known for recruiting figures across the political spectrum, many in the party, like its founder Mashaba, at some point served the DA.

The question is - will the likes of Phumzile van Damme or Bongani Baloyi, who both quit the DA last year, be announced as the new member?

While Van Damme has left South Africa, Baloyi, who is the former Midvaal mayor, is yet to announce his next big move.

Baloyi has always been touted as an ideal Gauteng premier candidate but can he do this without a political vehicle?

Several leaders who were close to Baloyi in the DA are already part of Mashaba’s outfit and Eyewitness News understands that his former political home is already worried, with attempts to reach out to the former mayor.

ActionSA is expected to announce its new member at 11am on Monday morning.