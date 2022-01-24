ActionSA's Bongani Baloyi: 'We've got one enemy and that enemy is the ANC'

Bongani Baloyi was revealed as a new ActionSA member on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) Midvaal mayor, Bongani Baloyi, said that he was not joining Herman Mashaba's party, ActionSA, out of anger or disappointment.

Baloyi, who served as mayor for two terms from the age of 26, was revealed as a new ActionSA member on Monday morning.

He said that he was proud of the work and records he had achieved as a DA member and mayor of Midvaal.

Baloyi, focusing on the future, said that he joined ActionSA because of the hope it instilled in him about the country's future.

He said he was looking forward to working towards the political newcomer's goal of dislodging the ANC in the 2024 general elections.

"I believe this is the actual realignment of our politics in the country where South Africans of all capabilities, of all diversity, need to join hands and work together because we've got one enemy and that enemy is the African National Congress," Baloyi said.